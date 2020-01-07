 Cruise terminal in Ilocos starts operations » Manila Bulletin Business

Cruise terminal in Ilocos starts operations

Published

 

bloomcruise2

Bloomberry Cruise Terminal Inc’s (BCTI) newly constructed Ilocos Cruise Port in Salomague, Ilocos, recently started operations with the maiden call of the largest cruise vessel currently deployed in Asia, Spectrum of the Seas (see photo).

Owned and operated by Royal Caribbean, one of the world’s largest cruise brands, Spectrum of the Seas, brought close to 5,000 as part of a 7-night Japan and Philippines itinerary out of Hong Kong.

Tourists (shown in photo) were ferried to and from the ship to the port’s Welcome Center before touring historic sites in Ilocos. Following the Salomague call, Spectrum of the Seas heads to Subic Bay for the rest of the itinerary before returning to Hong Kong.

Royal Caribbean, Genting Cruises and an expedition ship, Caledonian Sky have confirmed calls to Salomague this year.

